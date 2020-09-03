DBKL seals 597 business premises run by foreign nationals this year

DBKL Licensing and Business Development Department director Khairul Anuar Mhd Juri said the Bukit Bintang and Batu Parliamentary areas were the main hotspots of the group to conduct business where 379 outlets and 116 premises were sealed. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has cracked down on 597 foreign traders in the national capital who operated without permits throughout the year.

DBKL Licensing and Business Development Department director Khairul Anuar Mhd Juri said the Bukit Bintang and Batu Parliamentary areas were the main hotspots of the group to conduct business where 379 outlets and 116 premises were sealed.

“This was followed by the Wangsa Maju Parliament (28 Titiwangsa (17), Setiawangsa (13), Cheras (13), Kepong (10), Lembah Pantai (seven), Bandar Tun Razak (six), Segambut (five) and Seputeh (three),” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference on the Involvements of Foreign Nationals in the Business Sector in the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory, here, today.

“It is not an easy matter to eradicate it fully but it (enforcement action) must be continued from time to time other than the importance of co-operation by all quarters,” he said.

On the issuances of permits, Khairul Anuar there are two categories, namely, the first is business premises under the Trade, Business and Industry Licensing (WPKL) 2016 and Food Placement Licensing (WPKL) 2016 by-laws.

“The first category is open and the permit can be given to all including foreign nationals and most of them only used companies registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

“However, from last July, 20 business activities including sundry shops, supermarkets of less than 3,000 metres square, 24-hour convenience stores and wet market stay out of bound to foreign nationals even for sharing business with locals,” he said.

The second category is the hawker sector involving wholesale markets, markets and hawkers using Wholesale Markets (WPKL) 2002, Market (WPKL) 2016 and the Market Licensing (WPKL) 2016 by-laws.

“The business activities operate in markets, road sides, hawker centres and night markets through the Wholesale Markets (WPKL) 2002 allow permit holders to recruit local citizens to assistant them only with the approval of the City Mayor.

“The Market (WPKL) 2016 by-law does not allow the hiring of foreign nationals as assistants in general markets or foreign nationals without work permits from working at privately-owned markets,” he added. — Bernama