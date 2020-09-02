Police expect to finalise probe on quarantine-breaking minister soon

Bukit Aman CID deputy director DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid says the police have not completed their investigation into Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for violating the mandatory Covid-19 quarantine. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The police have not completed their investigation into Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for violating the mandatory Covid-19 quarantine but should do so soon, said Bukit Aman CID deputy director DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

Mior said investigators still needed to verify some matters regarding the plantation industries and commodities minister’s failure to perform the compulsory 14-day quarantine after returning from Turkey in July.

“At the moment, the investigation paper is still open and we will send it to the Attorney General’s Chambers in the near future,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani today.

The police recorded Khairuddin’s statement late last month.

On August 13, Khairuddin’s predecessor, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, pointed out that the minister was already back in Parliament on July 13 despite only returning to Malaysia six days prior.

Despite being fined RM1,000 over the incident, Khairuddin insisted he did nothing wrong by failing to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine and described the matter as a procedural error.

Under the National Security Council’s SOP, all returnees are tested on arrival and those with negative results must then serve out their 14-day quarantine while those testing positive are sent to a hospital for further treatment.

A breach of this order is punishable under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.