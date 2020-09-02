Penang to train 1,000 youths in digital skills

Chow said the training programme is open to Malaysian youths born in Penang and aged between 18 and 30 years. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 ― Penang Youth Development Corporation (PYDC) today signed a memorandum of understanding with Big Domain Sdn Bhd to set up the Penang Youth Digital Talent Platform.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the project objective was to train up 1,000 youths in digital skills within two years.

“The Penang Youth Digital Talent Platform will also serve as a medium to match digital talents with digital services needed by operators,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said Big Domain will fully sponsor the digital platform through PYDC’s website.

All training programmes and digital talent developments will be implemented by PYDC, he added.

Among the training programmes to be introduced include topics such as key opinion leader (KOL) and influencer, Industry 4.0, e-commerce, designers, press releases, copy writing and video editing.

He said the training programme is open to Malaysian youths born in Penang and aged between 18 and 30 years.

Those who have lived in Penang for at least three consecutive years can also apply for the programmes.

“This is an important platform in line with global trends that is moving towards e-commerce and digital platforms,” he said.

He said Big Domain, as the main administrator of the project, will invite partners such as Moden Academy, EVO Marketing, Digital Marketing Network and KK eCommerce to conduct training and development programmes.

He said a LiveNow KOL Training session will be held by Alibaba Group and Moden Academy on September 12 and 13.

“This programme will train up youths on how to be key opinion leaders,” he said.

He said PYDC, a Penang state government agency, will add another new career line in its website, which is freelancing (digital job), as new digital opportunities for youths.

For more information on the platform, go to pydc.com.my.