Melaka tourism sector 90pc recovered, says state exco

MELAKA, Aug 30 — The Melaka tourism sector, which was affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, is now 90 per cent recovered following the influx of 8,000 tourists (per week), particularly on weekends and public holidays.

State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis said the figure was recorded since cross-state travel was allowed on June 10, and the number had even surpassed their target of 3,000 tourists (per week).

He said although the recovery movement control order (RMCO) had been extended until December 31, the state government would continue to plan strategies to attract visitors and ensure its target of 5.6 million tourists would be achieved by the end of the year.

“The increase in the number of tourists is good news for the state government as it is working hard to revive the industry, which is the main contributor to the state’s economy, while the culinary sub-sector is seen as among the main factors contributing to tourist arrivals in Melaka.

“We will improve existing tourism packages, besides introducing vacation packages, by capitalising on 13 tourism sub-sectors so that visitors will not feel bored coming to this state,” he told reporters after the Tourism, Arts and Cultural Voluntourism Programme here today.

The event was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, who also launched the “Himpunan Kuih Muih Tradisional Etnik Melaka” book published by the Melaka Museum Board (Perzim).

The book contains 112 kuih recipes from various ethnic groups in Melaka, such as the Malays, Portuguese, Baba Nyonya and Chetti, collated from the annual Melaka Heritage Food Fest organised by Perzim from 2004 to 2020.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said events such as this would be turned into an annual programme to celebrate Ambang Merdeka (Merdeka eve), besides upholding the state’s culture and heritage for the next generation, apart from attracting tourists.

“A cultural programme such as this is able to give exposure to the young generation to learn and appreciate our heritage, hence attract tourists to experience for themselves the uniqueness of the food available in the state,” he said. — Bernama