Malaysians must uphold trust to maintain country's independence, sovereignty

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysians needed to 'preserve the peace' of the nation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — All citizens must uphold the trust to maintain the independence, sovereignty and peace of Malaysia, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin said as stated by the first Prime Minister, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman, in the proclamation of independence in 1957, the country should remain independent and sovereign, and all its people be peaceful and prosperous forever.

"This is the trust that must be upheld by me and all of you. We must maintain the independence of our country. We must defend the sovereignty of our country.

"We must preserve the peace of our country. We must uphold justice and preserve the freedom of the people. We must ensure that all citizens of this beloved country are prosperous and peaceful forever," he said in his 63rd National Day message aired live on RTM platforms, Bernama TV, TV3 and Astro Awani tonight.

The prime minister said although Malaysia had achieved success and progress, as an independent and sovereign country with strong racial unity, there were still challenges to be faced especially in the effort to become a developed country.

Muhyiddin stressed that the country needs to continue to be transformed into a developed country and the results of its development could be enjoyed by everyone.

However, the prime minister said the development was not only in terms of economic growth figures, stock exchange index as well as total foreign and domestic direct investment but also the source of income and the quality of life of every citizen.

“Economic growth figures will only be meaningful when all of you have adequate sources of income, comfortable homes, perfect education, good health as well as sustainable and safe environment to live a happy and prosperous life.

“From a backward country once upon a time, we have become a progressive country in various fields. We are also thankful that the country remains peaceful and the people of various races and religions are united,” he said. — Bernama