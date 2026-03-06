MELAKA, March 6 — A total of 15,349 foreigners were detained from 2023 to March 3, 2026, for offences involving the misuse of visit passes by working or carrying out business in Malaysia.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said 2,233 foreigners were detained in 2023; 5,123 in 2024; and 1,121 as of March 3 this year.

He added that the highest number of foreigners detained for the offence were from Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, China and Pakistan.

“This rising trend has led to complaints, especially from chambers of commerce. This matter has been discussed and gained the Cabinet’s attention. As such, the Immigration Department’s Enforcement Division has been instructed to step up enforcement (against this offence),” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the Immigration Department’s breaking of fast event with the Home Minister at Multipurpose Hall of the Home Ministry Complex in Ayer Keroh here last night. Also present were Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban and Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar.

In a related development, Saifuddin Nasution said 68 foreigners — involving those from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand and Yemen — were detained during enforcement inspectorate operations at Ramadan bazaars nationwide to ensure compliance with immigration laws.

He said they were detained under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1958/63 for being in Malaysia without a valid pass or travel documents (41 people); Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying (13 people); Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for violating the conditions of their passes (eight people); and other immigration violations under Section 55B and Section 56(1)(l) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (six people).

“The Immigration Department will intensify inspection operations throughout Ramadan to ensure compliance with immigration laws is maintained,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Home Ministry expects an increase in the number of foreigners participating in the Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0, which will end on April 30.

He added that between May 19, 2025 and March 3, 2026, the ministry recorded 187,858 foreign nationals from 106 countries registering under the programme, with revenue collection totalling RM93,973,360. — Bernama