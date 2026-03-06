KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — For 2026, a total of RM6.2 billion has been disbursed in 95,285 tax refund cases as of February 18, 2026, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The ministry said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the government’s commitment to settle excess tax refunds for the 2023 assessment year in the first quarter of this year, and to complete refunds for the 2024 assessment year within 2026.

“The government paid RM22.45 billion in tax refunds in 2025, the highest amount in five years.

“For the recent three-year period from 2023 to 2025, the MADANI government has disbursed RM56 billion in refunds, 50 per cent more than the RM37 billion paid from 2020 to 2022,” the ministry said in a written reply in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

The MOF was responding to Senator Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan regarding corrective measures taken to speed up the corporate tax refund process.

The ministry stated that refunds for all eligible cases for the 2022 assessment year and prior years were completed in 2025.

“This totals 3.7 million cases (in 2025) compared with 2.7 million cases in 2024,” it added. — Bernama