Viral letter on conferment of Perak state awards is false, says state secretary

IPOH, Aug 28 — A letter on the conferment of state awards in conjunction with the Perak Sultan’s 63rd birthday celebration that was made viral on the social media is false, said State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim.

He said the letter, using the name of Deputy State Secretary (Management), was not issued by the State Secretariat.

Following which, he said, a police report has been lodged.

As such, any individuals who have received such a letter to also lodge a police report to facilitate investigation, he said in a statement today.

The letter, dated August 25, stated that the recipient has been awarded the “Darjah Datuk Paduka Mahkota Perak (DPMP) Yang Amat Mulia Peringkat Pertama” which carries the title “Datuk” and the investiture ceremony will be held on Sept 25 at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar. — Bernama