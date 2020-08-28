Ismail Sabri: 88 people arrested for breaking RMCO SOPs

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that 84 individuals were issued compounds while four others were remanded. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Police had yesterday detained 88 people for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that 84 individuals were issued compounds while four others were remanded.

“Among the RMCO violations include failure to prepare equipment/records of those going in and out (31), failure to wear face masks (15), premises operating beyond permitted hours (3), holding private party (32), as well as activities which involve mass gatherings, making it difficult to have physical distancing (7),” he said.

The defence minister said the compliance operation task force led by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) conducted 64,658 checks yesterday.

He said 4,545 teams with 16,334 personnel checked 4,074 supermarkets; 5,511 restaurants; 1,261 hawkers; 1,757 factories; 4,002 banks; 936 government offices; 1,133 land transport terminals; 246 water transport terminals; and 109 air transport terminals.

“Yesterday, PDRM also held 62 Ops Benteng roadblocks nationwide and checked 25,503 vehicles to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants, especially in illegal passageways and no arrests were made,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said the police also checked on 434 individuals under the 14-day quarantine at their homes and found all to be complying.