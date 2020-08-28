Cops issue arrest warrant against JMM president for failing to attend court proceeding

The application for committal proceeding against JMM president Datuk Hamzah Azwanddin was filed last October 8 following his failure to submit an open apology in three newspapers and to pay costs, which were among the terms of settlement for the defamation suit filed by Teresa Kok against him. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The High Court here today issued an arrest warrant against Pertubuhan Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Hamzah Azwanddin for failing to attend the committal proceeding filed against him by former Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim.

Kok’s lawyer, Datuk Sankara Nair, told the media that the warrant was issued by Judge Datin Rohani Ismail during the proceeding, which was held in chambers.

Azwanddin was unrepresented.

The application for committal proceeding against Azwanddin was filed last October 8 following his failure to submit an open apology in three newspapers, namely Sinar Harian, The Star and Sin Chew Daily and to pay costs, which were among the terms of settlement for the defamation suit filed by Kok against him.

Kok had filed the defamation suit against Azwanddin for linking her in a land dispute involving the Sri Maha Mariamman Hindu temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya and the case was amicably resolved at the High Court last July 29 with Rohani recording the terms of the settlement.

According to Sankara, Azwanddin knew about the proceeding today as a notification letter had been sent to him.

“Every time the court gives a new (hearing) date, he (Azwanddin) disobeys the order. He was present once, and there were times he submitted MC (sick leave certificate) and sometimes he just kept quiet.

“We have sent a letter to his office and house to inform him the date of the committal hearing. He was ordered by the court to come, he should have come. We also tried to contact him, but failed. I had to apply for an arrest warrant issued against him,” said the lawyer.

Sankara said the court then set Sept 25 to hear the application for the committal proceeding. — Bernama