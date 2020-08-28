CFM moots making Rukunegara part of Federal Constitution

MRT users stop to admire the three-dimensional Rukunegara mural at the Merdeka MRT station. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― The Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) urged the federal government to consider enshrining the Rukunegara (National Principles) in the Federal Constitution.

The group made the proposal in its message ahead of the 63rd Merdeka Day next week.

“At this significant time for all of us as a nation, we call on the government and all in positions of authority and influence to commit earnestly to pursuing the foundational objectives of the Rukunegara and to anchor all policy decisions for Malaysia on the guiding principles enshrined in it.

“As some of our own intellectuals have suggested, the government should seriously consider placing the Rukunegara as the preamble to our Federal Constitution,” said CFM in a statement today.

The Rukunegara was introduced 50 years ago in 1970 as part of measures to heal the country following race riots in the previous year.

It espoused five principles: belief in God, loyalty to king and country, the supremacy of the constitution, the rule of law, courtesy and morality.

These provide philosophical guidance and have no force of law.