Bersatu No. 2 says talks with Perikatan allies on seat allocation going well

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — Good relations among Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders will not be affected by certain quarters’ allegation that Umno will field its candidates in all seats contested by Bersatu in the last general election.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu stressed that discussions on seat allocation for the next general election between Bersatu, PAS and Umno were going well at the moment.

“I am among those involved in the discussions with representatives from Umno and PAS,” he told reporters after handing over offer letters for the purchase of housing under the Rumah Perakku 1 scheme at Dewan Serbaguna Trolak Pekan here today.

Yesterday, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad raised the issue in a posting on his blog.

Ahmad Faizal who is also Perak mentri besar said the issue was deliberately raised ahead of the Slim state by-election polls tomorrow with an intention to confuse voters.

He is also confident that Barisan Nasional (BN) would be able to secure a win in the by-election which would in turn further facilitate the implementation of development plans for the benefit of the constituents.

The Slim by-election sees a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and two Independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi who is nominated by Parti Pejuang Tanah Air that is in the process of being registered and former teacher S. Santharasekaran. — Bernama