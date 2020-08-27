Direct negotiations not wrong under law, says finance minister

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz stressed that the issue of direct negotiations for projects should not be politicised. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has reiterated that there is nothing wrong to conduct direct negotiations for projects under Section 6 (1) of the Financial Procedure Act 1957 (Revised 1972).

“And there are policies surrounding it as well, which enable justification for direct negotiations,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul stressed that the issue should not be politicised.

“To me, it is just factual, and a reflection of what was signed based on the data (letter of awards, or LoAs signed) that we have in the Ministry of Finance, and it should not be an issue,” he told reporters after launching the Dana Penjana Nasional here today. — Bernama