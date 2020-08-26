Selangor Zakat Board, Socso team up to help the asnaf, out of work

SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) and Social Security Organisation (Socso) signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) today to share data that will help the asnaf and those whose income has been impacted by Covid-19 receive comprehensive social security and job placement assistance.

“Through the data sharing, either agency can determine if there has been a duplication of assistance, for example with kidney dialysis, and then end it in order to help someone else.

“This way we can ensure a distribution of aid that is thorough and nobody is overlooked,” said LZS chief executive officer, Saipolyazan M. Yusop, at a press conference after the Social Synergy Programme MoC signing between him and Socso chief executive, Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

LZS chairman, Tan Sri Syed Anwar Syed Putra Jamalullail and Socso board member, Datuk Ahmad Nadzaruddin Abdul Razak, were also present at the ceremony.

Saipolyazan said the cooperation will also see the asnaf who can work and zakat recipients who have lost their job because of Covid-19 registered with penjanakerjaya.perkeso.gov.my so that they can find employment.

Dr Mohammed said Socso has also developed the MySynergy system to support the Social Synergy Programme through three types of individual data – helped, helping and yet to be helped – which can be accessed by all the agencies working with it.

“This collaboration is being seen as the right solution for both agencies to ensure prospects are not overlooked.

“It enables each to perform their responsibility and function, and eventually become an example to the zakat boards in other states,” he said. — Bernama