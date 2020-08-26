Defence Ministry’s RM900m direct negotiation deals under Pakatan govt all involved existing aircraft maintenance

A Royal Malaysia Air Force C-130 takes off from RAAF base Pearce in this file picture taken on April 3, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) awarded RM900.86 million-worth of contracts through direct negotiations under the Pakatan Harapan administration, all of which involving aircraft maintenance.

All but one of the six projects were awarded to Subang Airport-based aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider Airod Sdn Bhd.

These included long-term contract for maintaining government’s official aircrafts, and the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport aircrafts, and Sikorsky 61A-4 helicopters also called Nuri.

The other project was awarded to Spain-based Airbus Military Sociedad Limitada, to provide in-service support for the RMAFs Airbus A400M military transport aircraft.

MORE TO COME