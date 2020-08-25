Further reduction in face mask price among highlights in Parliament today

Pedestrians wearing face masks in Kuala Lumpur August 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The question of whether the government will further reduce the price of the three-ply face mask from the current price of RM1 per unit, is among issues to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the issue, included in the Minister’s Question Time session, is from Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) addressed to the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

Cha wants to know if the ceiling price will be reduced in stages in the future as the supply of face masks is adequate and the current market price is much cheaper than the ceiling price.

Also in the same session, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang) is scheduled to ask the Minister of Health on whether the ministry intends to provide contract medical officers with the same benefits enjoyed by permanent medical officers as they also provide similar services to the people.

During the oral question-and-answer session, the focus is expected to shift to the question from Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan), seeking clarification from the Minister of Works on the savings made by the government with the termination of the Pan Borneo Sarawak project delivery partner (PDP) agreement, and to state when the Pan Borneo Sarawak project is expected to be completed.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives is scheduled to table the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2020 for the first reading.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which will last for 25 days until Aug 27, is held in a new normal by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama