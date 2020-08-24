Kedah villagers plead for end to 20-year fly infestation

Poultry farm owner Tan Kim Siah, 66 (third left) talking to Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (right) at the farm poultry in Kampung Jeram Tunjang near Jitra, August 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

JITRA, Aug 24 – Residents of Kampung Tanjung, Kampung Guar, Kampung Gelong Rambai and Kampung Tanah Rang in Jeram, Tunjang are imploring the state government to solve the fly infestation they have been suffering for over 20 years.

Hajar Ahmad, 67, said they have complained many times about the flies suspected from a poultry farm nearby, but till now nothing seems to have been done.

“We’re not objecting to the presence of the farm, but the welfare of the people must be looked after.

“My house is the closest to the farm, just 20m away, so it’s much worse for me,” she told reporters today.

She said that aside from creating an uncomfortable environment, flies also transmit disease.

Restaurant owner, Salmyza Hashim, 40, uses over 20 pieces of sticky flypaper a day to try and solve the fly problem which makes customers feel grossed out.

“Tables, plates and cups are inundated with flies from 8am, but we cover the food to protect it from contamination,” Salmyza said.

State Housing, Environment, Unity, and Chinese and Siamese Community Affairs Committee chairman, Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee, who visited the farm today said it is legal, but some of its practices don’t follow the rules.

“I’ve asked the operator to improve the drainage and animal waste system, while the other issues will be investigated to find out if they have adhered to the requirements.

“I’ve also asked the owner to increase the use of insecticide to get rid of the flies,” he said. — Bernama