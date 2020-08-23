TNB admits cut power supply to wrong premises, says will meet PJ pet shop owner

TNB today admitted its erroneous action in cutting the electricity supply to an aquatic pet shop owner in Petaling Jaya last Friday, resulting in the death of many of its fishes. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — National power company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) tonight admitted its erroneous action in cutting the electricity supply to an aquatic pet shop owner in Petaling Jaya last Friday, resulting in the death of many of its fishes.

The company said its customer service representative will be meeting the pet shop owner to resolve any outstanding issue.

“TNB regrets the difficulties and losses suffered by the consumer involved. TNB Customer Service Officer will meet with the consumer tomorrow to resolve the issues that had occurred,” the company said in a brief statement.

The business owner had taken to Facebook to highlight the issue, claiming massive loss from the death of the ornamental fishes following the power cut.

Malay Mail had earlier today reported the power supply was cut in a joint operation by TNB, the Petaling Jaya City Council and police to weed out a suspected gambling joint.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal told Malay Mail earlier today when contacted that the error was likely made by TNB personnel due to a confusion over the location of the premises.

The senior policeman said the pet shop and the suspected online gambling joint were located in the same building, with the former operating upstairs and the latter downstairs.