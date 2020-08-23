PJ police confirms report of aquatic pet shop power supply unintentionally cut off during illegal gambling operation

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the business owner’s premises was located upstairs whereas the premises suspected of hosting online gambling activities were operating downstairs. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Police have confirmed receiving a report from a business owner who claimed that electricity supply to their aquatic pet shop was unintentionally cut off in an operation to weed out gambling activities yesterday.

The cutting of power supply was performed yesterday morning in an operation conducted with the cooperation of Tenaga Nasional Berhad and the Petaling Jaya City Council to curb illegal gambling activities.

In explaining the mishap, Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the business owner’s premises was located upstairs whereas the premises suspected of hosting online gambling activities were operating downstairs.

“The address provided was accurate and we (police) also went on the ground to point out the listed premises.

“There were two junction boxes and TNB personnel made a mistake during the power cut-off,” he said.

Nik Ezanee said TNB is in the midst of responding to the business owner.

In a Facebook posting which was widely shared, the business owner claimed to have suffered significant losses after most of the aquatic pets died following the carelessness.

“It is clearly visible that there is a signboard and banner stating this is an aquatic pet shop. The authorities involved made an inaccurate investigation. Because of this carelessness, I have suffered losses because most of my aquatic pets have died.

“Today’s earning is gone because the shop was without electricity until 4.30pm. Who will be responsible?” the posting reads.