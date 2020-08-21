Penang International Travel Exchange 2020 goes virtual amid Covid-19 pandemic, says state exco

Penang exco for Tourism Development, Arts, Culture and Heritage Yeoh Soon Hin speaks to the press in Georgetown in this file picture taken on August 2, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — The third edition of the Penang International Travel Exchange 2020 (PITE 2020) will be held virtually between October 14 and 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel ban.

Penang State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin today said that the virtual event was an initiative by the Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) and would be organised by ACE Conference & Exhibitions.

He said it is essential to enhance marketing efforts for Penang, especially towards international clients in order to ensure continual growth of the economy for a secure future.

“Through PITE 2020, we will be able to showcase not only Penang and our tourism and business events products virtually, but also demonstrate the infrastructure and facilities Penang has to put on a world-class virtual trade show,” he said in a press conference here.

Meanwhile, PCEB chief executive officer Ashwin Gunasekaran, who also attended the press conference, said PITE 2020 would be the first digital business event trade show in Malaysia.

The aim is to have around 100 exhibitors participating in PITE 2020 with at least 200 buyers worldwide.

“It is definitely an achievable goal because at this point of time, virtual technology has opened up greater opportunity especially for agents from America and Europe,” he added.

The PITE Digital Show 2020 is fully subsidised by the Penang government and is now open for registration for both interested buyers and sellers with no registration fee incurred.

Further information can be found at the official website www.pite.my. — Bernama