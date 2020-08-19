Amanah denies six MPs leaving party for Bersatu

Parti Amanah Negara secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli speaks to reporters at Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s residence in Segambut February 25, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Amanah secretary-general, Datuk Mohd Hatta Md Ramli refuted rumours that six of the party’s members of Parliament would be joining Bersatu as reported in a portal.

Speaking to Bernama, Mohd Hatta said the matter was just inconceivable.

“It’s not true... no such thing (leaving party),” he said.

Earlier, the portal which quoted a source reported that six members of Parliament from the party would be joining Bersatu soon to support the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to avoid another political crisis from recurring.

According to record, the party has 11 MPs. — Bernama