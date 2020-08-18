Malaysia notches seven new Covid-19 cases, four imported

The new cases today puts Malaysia’s Covid-19 tally at 9,219 cases, of which 192 are active. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced seven new Covid-19 cases, with four of the infected including returnees from abroad.

Of the three local cases, two were traced to the Sala cluster and one to the Tawar cluster. Both clusters originated from Kedah.

The new cases today puts Malaysia’s Covid-19 tally at 9,219 cases, of which 192 are active.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced 26 patients recovered and were discharged today. The cumulative recoveries total 8,902 or 96.6 per cent.

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Tawar cluster currently has 47 cases after 1,490 people were tested from contact tracing while the Sala cluster has eight cases so far from a pool of 635.

He added that active case detection is still ongoing.

He said three of the import cass involved returnees from Bangladesh. The fourth case was of a returnee from the UK.

Half of the import cases were Malaysian and the other two involved foreigners.