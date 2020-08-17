AirAsia resumes Kuala Lumpur-Singapore flights under Reciprocal Green Lane scheme

AirAsia resumed its Kuala Lumpur to Singapore flights today, allowing cross-border travel for essential and official travellers following the implementation the Reciprocal Green Lane scheme by both countries. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — AirAsia resumed its Kuala Lumpur to Singapore flights today, allowing cross-border travel for essential and official travellers following the implementation the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) scheme by both countries.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said both countries have taken relentless efforts and strict discipline in containing the spread of Covid-19, and the RGL is a first step towards reviving the economy, especially for those who have essential travel needs between both countries.

“We look forward to seeing more ‘travel bubbles’ and ‘green lanes’ formed between countries with low infection rates or active cases, and proven pandemic curbing systems to facilitate the need for air travel.

“At the same time, we urge all guests to adhere to the required regulations and follow the safety measures for a safe flying journey,” he said in a statement today.

The flight departed from klia2 today at 11.50am to Changi International Airport, and returned to klia2 at 2.35pm.

He said AirAsia will continue to review the suitability of introducing more frequencies between the two countries.

“AirAsia would like to remind guests of travel requirements set by both countries under the RGL scheme, all inbound and outbound travellers for essential business and official travel between Malaysia and Singapore via the RGL are required to check their eligibility and travel requirements before their scheduled departure,” he said.

More information on the matter available on AirAsia’s Travel Requirements page. — Bernama