Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 strain D614G detected in Malaysia, 10 times more infectious

The D614G mutation was first discovered by scientists in July 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The Malaysian Institute for Medical Research has detected a D614G type mutation as a result of isolation and culture tests on three cases from the Sivagangga patient-under-investigation (PUI) Cluster and one case from the Ulu Tiram Cluster.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this means the community has to be more careful as the Covid-19 virus with the D614G mutation has been detected in Malaysia.

“It is found to be 10 times easier to infect other individuals and easier to spread, if spread by ‘super spreader’ individuals.

“So far, these two clusters have been found to be under-control as a result of the swift public health control actions. This initial test and several follow-up tests are being conducted to test several other cases, including for the index case for the two clusters," he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

Explaining the matter, he said, the D614G mutation was discovered by scientists in July 2020 and it is likely to result in the study on existing vaccine to be incomplete or ineffective against the mutation.

Therefore, he advised the public to continue to apply preventive measures and public health control, which is to practise the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP), like physical distancing, self-hygiene practices and to wear the face mask.

“The latest Covid-19 situation is found to be under control and the Ministry of Health and other agencies are still making efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Public cooperation is needed so that we can together break the chain of the Covid-19 infection from all types of mutations," he added. — Bernama