KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Covid-19 infections from the Tawar cluster increased by 12 new cases today, resulting in 33 total cases the Health Ministry said.

The cluster which was first detected in Kedah now has 10 new cases there and two new cases in neighbouring Penang.

