Agong, Raja Permaisuri attend luncheon at Istana Abu Bakar in conjunction with His Majesty's birthday

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the luncheon in conjunction with the 61st birthday of the Sultan of Pahang. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Aug 15 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, attended a luncheon at Istana Abu Bakar today after the presentation of Pahang state awards in conjunction with the 61st birthday of the Sultan of Pahang.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah who arrived at Dewan Mulia Istana at 12.20pm, were accompanied by Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah.

At the event, His Majesty was presented with “pulut kuning” by Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah and later received a gift from the state government which was presented by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The luncheon was held after the investiture ceremony which was graced by Tengku Hassanal who presented awards to 56 recipients including eight children of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah led the list of recipients of the Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’. — Bernama