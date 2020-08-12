‘Choose Pejuang’: In blog post decrying corruption, Dr Mahathir announces his new party’s name

Dr Mahathir said Pejuang — Malay for warrior — was created to fight corruption. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has named his new party Pejuang.

The two-time prime minister made the announcement in a blog post that decried the betrayal of his former comrades in Bersatu, whom he alleged to have sold out for posts and money after the outfit aligned itself with scandal-plagued Umno and Barisan Nasional.

In the emotional pantun (poem) published on his blog chedet.cc , Dr Mahathir said Pejuang — Malay for warrior — was created to fight corruption.

The statement was clearly aimed at Bersatu and Umno, the two parties he once led.

Dr Mahathir also suggested the Malays have long suffered from the effects of corruption because their leaders valued money and power over the interest of their community.

