Minister: Three-ply surgical mask prices to be lowered — RM1 for retailers, 95 sen for wholesale

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said that the current stock of face masks is sufficient, and production has been increased to meet demand. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The government will lower the ceiling price for three-ply surgical face masks to RM1 at the retail level and 95 sen for wholesalers, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

During the question-and-answer session in Dewan Rakyat today, the domestic trade and consumer affairs minister said that the current stock of face masks is also sufficient, and production has been increased to meet demand, with the price subject to revision under the government’s ceiling price mechanism.

“Following these developments, I would like to announce that the price for three-ply surgical/medical face masks will be lowered to RM1 at the retail level, and 95 sen at the wholesale level, based on continued assessment of the supply status and face mask price by the ministry.

“The lowering of the ceiling price is a soft landing approach to enable stocks that were brought in last time at a higher cost using air transportation can be sold, to reduce losses suffered by the importers stemming from the price reduction,” he added.

