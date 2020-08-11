Face mask price among highlights at Parliament sitting today

According to the Order of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issue on the ceiling price of face masks will be raised during the Question for Oral Answer session through a question by Chong Chieng Jen to the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The issue on the ceiling price of face masks is scheduled among topics that will be raised in Parliament today.

According to the Order of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issue will be raised during the Question for Oral Answer session through a question by Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Stampin) to the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

Chong wants to know the ministry’s rationale for raising the maximum price of a three-layer face mask from RM0.80 sen a piece to RM1.50 a piece.

Kasthuriraani Patto (DAP-Batu Kawan) will ask the Home Minister on the number of children below 18 years of age at the Henry Gurney School, and also the number of immigration detainees in the country, as well as their nationalities.

She also wants to know measures taken by the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development to address issues on children detained by the immigration authority.

Meanwhile, during the Ministers’ Question Time, Khoo Poay Tiong (DAP-Kota Melaka) will ask Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture on the ministry’s short-term measures or programmes for ‘upskilling’ and ‘reskilling’ of workers in the tourism industry who were affected by Covid-19.

The issue on the quality of the Bachelor’s degree in Teaching Programme (PISMP) will also be raised today through a question by Dr Maszlee Malik (Bebas-Simpang Renggam) to the Minister of Education.

Maszlee wants to know measures and initiatives taken by the ministry in maintaining and improving the quality of PISMP so that the standard of teaching will always be excellent.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is from July 13 until Aug 27, is held in a new normal by abiding to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama