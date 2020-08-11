Bukit Aman confirms receiving info on police involvement in Sungai Buloh gambling protection racket

Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director, Datuk Zamri Yahya said they were currently checking the information received, including the gambling premises around Sungai Buloh. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Police confirmed they have received information about a handful of officers and policemen suspected of protecting illegal gambling premises around Sungai Buloh, near here.

Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director, Datuk Zamri Yahya said they were currently checking the information received, including the gambling premises around Sungai Buloh.

He said they were also investigating the raids and seizure of gambling devices that had been carried out as well as several other related issues.

“If it is proven that there was police misconduct and malpractice involved in protecting the syndicate, then stern disciplinary action will be taken against them.

“If any officers and policemen have taken bribes, they will be referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further action,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Bernama yesterday reported that the MACC will investigate allegations against the authorities trying to protect illegal premises, illegal gambling activities and the sale of contraband cigarettes around Sungai Buloh.

Earlier, a live video broadcast via the ‘Hot Burger Malaysia’ Facebook page had gone viral and also been shared on 42-year-old Mohd Asri Hamid’s account under the name of ‘Asri Janggut’, who claimed that the authorities did not take any action on gambling activities in Sungai Buloh, besides revealing the gambling locations.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar denied the allegations and stated that the police had opened an investigation paper and would call the users of the social site to have their statements recorded. — Bernama