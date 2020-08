Bersatu Shah Alam division deputy chief Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Arshad (centre) with other leaders in the Shah Alam division announce their resignation from the party August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 10 — Several Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders in the Shah Alam Division in Selangor today announced their resignation from the party.

Those who quit are the division’s permanent chairman Mohd Nor Din, division deputy chief Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Arshad, five branch leaders and seven committee members of the division.

“Bersatu Supreme Council member Mohd Hassan Ismail also quit today,” Mohd Azlan Shah told a press conference here. — Bernama