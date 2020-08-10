Ismail Sabri: 222 arrested for violating RMCO rules yesterday

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the compliance operation task force, led by the police, conducted 68,456 inspections yesterday, including on 4,188 supermarkets, 6,225 restaurants, 2,056 hawkers and 2,615 markets. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — A total of 222 individuals were detained by the authorities yesterday for violating recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior minister said of that figure, 49 individuals were remanded, while five were allowed police bail. The remaining 168 were issued compounds.

“Among the violations were nightclub and pub activities, crowded places where physical distancing cannot be practised, violation of standard operating procedures (SOP), violation of home quarantine procedures as well as not wearing face masks,” said Ismail Sabri during his Covid-19 security update in Parliament here today.

Ismail Sabri said the compliance operation task force, led by the police, conducted 68,456 inspections yesterday, including on 4,188 supermarkets, 6,225 restaurants, 2,056 hawkers and 2,615 markets.

In addition to that, he said the task force also inspected 3,784 places of worship as well as 1,432 recreational areas.

“A total of 4,659 teams consisting of 16,083 personnel conducted 68,456 inspections nationwide as of yesterday,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister.

On the issue of national border controls under Ops Benteng, Ismail Sabri said a total of 2,869 illegal immigrants, 620 skippers and 164 smugglers were arrested from May 1 to August 9.

He said the police seized 119 boats or sea vessels and 296 vehicles during that period.

“Yesterday, the police conducted 64 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 32,675 vehicles to curb the influx of illegal immigrants.

“A total of six foreigners were detained for various immigration offences,” said Ismail Sabri.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said a total of 9,016 individuals returned to Malaysia via international entry points from July 24 to August 9.

“They were placed under mandatory quarantine at 58 hotels and five public training institutes.

“However, 20 of the returnees were sent to the hospital for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19,” he said, adding that 1,599 other individuals have since been discharged and allowed to return home.