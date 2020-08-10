Heated exchange in Parliament after Takiyuddin insists ex-AG Tommy Thomas agreed in principle to Riza Aziz’s 1MDB settlement

Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Law Minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan affirmed today that former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas had in principle agreed to Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz’s money-laundering settlement over US$248 million in funds linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Speaking during his winding-up speech on the King’s address in the Dewan Rakyat, Takiyuddin also read aloud an excerpt of Thomas’ minutes on Riza’s letter of representation as submitted by his lawyers.

“This is important. A day after Riza’s lawyer made a representation to the AG, on November 19, 2019, Tommy Thomas scrutinised the letter of representation and after studying it, Thomas as then AG had made a handwritten note with a red link on top of the letter.

“I read this true copy. The letter is addressed to someone named Ram, everyone knows him,” Takiyuddin said, referring to lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram who was appointed by Thomas to conduct the prosecution.

“‘Ram, in light of the statement in paragraphs 5.10, 5.14, 5.15, 5.18 and 5.19, I am prepared to consider this representation. Paragraph 5.20 contains the term of the proposed settlement, I await your advice. Signed TT, 19/11 attorney general with a rubber stamp,’ the minute reads.

“In other words, the AG in general had agreed for Riza Aziz’s case to be compounded and settled without being prosecuted. That is important,” he said.

Takiyuddin added that records in the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) revealed that Sri Ram held discussions with the then Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya, with the former suggesting that the MACC accept Riza’s representation.

“Therefore, on March 11, Riza’s solicitors sent another letter of representation fortifying the earlier proposal and undertook Riza would comply with the terms and conditions.

“Subsequent to that, when Perikatan Nasional took over the government and there was a change in the AG, the new AG was briefed by his deputy public prosecutors handling the case and they informed the AG of the stance made by the previous AG,” he said.

This then prompted Sepang MP Mohamed Hanipa Maidin to rebuff Takiyuddin, accusing the minister of misleading the August House.

“To me, you cannot just draw a conclusion that Thomas agreed to the settlement. He said he was prepared, then he said he was waiting for advice from Gopal Sri Ram.

“To me, based on the letter, Gopal Sri Ram had to give advice but that doesn’t mean he had to follow but Yang Berhormat said he had agreed. To me, that is misleading.

“So I think Yang Berhormat is misleading this Parliament. You are misleading ! You are misleading!” Hanipah remarked.

