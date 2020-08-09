Water supply woes in Seduku, Stumbin Bijat over soon with new pipeline

KUCHING, Aug 9 — About 7,500 residents in Seduku and Stumbin Bijat, two settlements along the Lupar River in the Sri Aman Division, about 210 kilometres from here, can soon look forward to regular water supply with the installation of a new pipeline.

The new pipeline project, worth about RM1.4 million was completed at the end of 2019 and fully funded by the state government.

“Due to proper and thorough planning by the Sarawak government, both plants (Seduku and Stumbin Bijat) have been connected and receive additional water supply from the Bayai Water Treatment Plant, Sri Aman,” the Sarawak Utilities Ministry said in a statement today.

The scope of this project includes the installation of the 400mm sized High Density Polyethylene pipeline along a two-kilometre alternative route to replace existing pipes in the areas.

“The project was carried out by the Sarawak Utilities Ministry through the state Rural Water Supply Department as the implementing agency, to address the water supply issue which has been troubling the residents in Agropolitan Seduku and Stumbin Bijat,” said the statement.

It added that Sarawak Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri have played an active role and were committed to ensuring the project was implemented successfully.

“This is to ensure that the local residents can always enjoy quality and continuous water supply,” said the ministry, adding that the project was part of efforts to achieve the 100 per cent water supply target in Sarawak by 2025. — Bernama