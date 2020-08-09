Johor MACC nabs two for attempted bribery

Both cases were being investigated under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested two men in Johor for attempting to bribe enforcement officials.

The first suspect, a Bangladeshi aged 46, was arrested at the state MACC office at 11 am, it said in a statement today.

“Based on investigations, the suspect had attempted to hand over RM10,000 to a police personnel as an inducement to free 17 immigrants who were detained for not having valid travel documents,” it said.

The second suspect, a 57-year-old local operator of an eatery was nabbed for attempting to bribe an assistant enforcement officer of the Kluang Municipal Council with RM200 as an inducement to avoid action on his business premise.

Both cases were being investigated under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009 which carries a fine of five times the sum of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher and jail term of not more than 20 years, it added.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrests. — Bernama