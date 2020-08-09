Firemen rescue 150-kg turtle trapped under fallen tree

Kerteh Fire and Rescue Station personnel rescued a female Green (Agar) turtle which was trapped under a fallen tree in Pantai Cakar Hutan, Kerteh. — Picture via Bernama TV/Twitter

CHUKAI, Aug 9 — Kerteh Fire and Rescue Station personnel rescued a female Green (Agar) turtle weighing 150 kilograms, which was trapped under a fallen tree in Pantai Cakar Hutan, Kampung Labohan, Kerteh, here, today.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue operations centre officer, Senior Assistant Controller Shahrizal Shamsudin said after receiving a distress call at 8.20 am, a team were deployed to the location.

“Upon arriving, we found a turtle trapped under a fallen tree. We then cleared a path and cut the tree.

“The turtle was successfully freed and was not injured. We then released it back to the sea,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the operation ended at 10 am. — Bernama