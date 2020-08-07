DAP leaders pledge solidarity with Guan Eng as sec-gen spends night in detention following MACC arrest

Lawyer RSN Rayer is seen leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya August 6, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 7 — DAP leaders have started a campaign late tonight to support party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who is spending the night in detention at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Comission (MACC) headquarter here, following an arrest.

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, who acted as lawyer to Lim, left the building at around 11.15pm and confirmed that he will be representing Lim, who will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur special court in the morning.

Rayer said other DAP MPs who are also practising lawyers who will be representing Lim include Gobind Singh Deo and Ramkarpal Singh.

“We will keep fighting,” he told reporters briefly.

On social media, several leaders including Seputeh MP Teresa Kok and Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid posted message of support with the hashtag #SolidarityWithLGE.

“There is not a single bit of evidence that suggests wrongdoing. Political persecution by Perikatan Nasional has begun,” Kok claimed in a Facebook post.

Other MPs similarly posted message of support, claiming political persecution.

“MACC could’ve just informed Lim to be present at the court room at a certain time. There’s no need to keep him overnight. He won’t run away. Perhaps this is one of many persecutions,” wrote Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong.

“Last week, they targeted [Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal], Warisan dan Sabah. This week Lim Guan Eng, DAP and Pulau Pinang. Pray for next week,” Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said on Twitter.

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng arrives at Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya August 6, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Lim was arrested by MACC after he arrived at the headquarters at around 9.10pm last night, with the graftbusters releasing a statement saying Lim will face three charge in court starting this morning.

Two of them are related to the RM6.3 billion Penang Undersea Tunnel project — one charge in the special corruption court in Kuala Lumpur on Friday and another in the Sessions Court in Penang next Monday, under Sections 16(a)(A) and 23 of the MACC Act, respectively.

Another charge, under Section 23 of the MACC Act, will be read at the Sessions Court in Penang next Tuesday involving a separate case, without providing further details.