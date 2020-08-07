After Guan Eng charged, wife Betty Chew also called to MACC in Penang

Lim Guan Eng’s wife, Betty Chew was summoned to the MACC office to provide her statement on Penang’s undersea tunnel project. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 ― Former chief minister Lim Guan Eng’s wife, Betty Chew, was summoned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office here to provide her statement on Penang’s undersea tunnel project over which her husband was charged this morning.

Chew, accompanied by lawyer Lee Khai, and Lim’s sister, Hui Ying, was seen entering the state MACC headquarters at about 10.45am today.

There were rumours that more state officials may be called in for questioning over the controversial infrastructure project today.

When contacted, however, a MACC spokesman denied that Penang state executive councillors have been called in for questioning today.

Yesterday, Lim was arrested by the MACC and he was charged today at a special corruption court in Kuala Lumpur with allegedly soliciting bribes to help appoint a contractor for the tunnel project.

He is also scheduled to be charged for two other alleged offences at the Sessions Court here on Monday and Tuesday.