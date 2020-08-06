Rosmah corruption trial halted after defence lawyer says hurt self at home

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 6, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR,, Aug 6 — The High Court today discontinued proceedings for Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's corruption trial involving a solar power project in Sarawak today after her lawyer said he was unwell.

The trial was scheduled to resume today with cross-examination of the 17th prosecution witness, Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

However, defence lawyer Azrul Zulkifli Stork, who was meant to lead the questioning, told the court that he fell down at home, was not well enough to continue, and needed to go for a medical examination.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan then consulted with lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram who said they would not object to vacating today’s proceedings.

The judge then set August 17 as the next trial date after both sides agreed.

Rosmah is on trial for allegedly receiving an RM5 million bribe and an RM1.5 million bribe from Saidi on December 20, 2016 and September 7, 2017, in exchange for helping the company get the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.