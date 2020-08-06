Ex-police corporal gets 14 years’ jail, RM70,000 fine for graft

Shamsul Shahrul was sentenced to a total of 14 years’ jail and RM70,000 fine by the Sessions Court for corruption involving RM13,000. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 6 — A former police corporal was sentenced to a total of 14 years’ jail and RM70,000 fine by the Sessions Court here today for two counts of corruption, involving RM13,000.

Judge Murtazadi Amran hyanded down the sentence on Shamsul Shahrul Samsudin, 38, who was then with the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Kedah police contingent.

On the first count, he was charged with accepting RM7,500 in gratification from one Sharifah Aziz as an inducement to release and reduce to a lesser charge against her husband, Azhar Noordin, who was allegedly arrested for a drug-related offence.

The offence was allegedly committed in front of Kedai Longwan, Mergong here, on June 14, 2013.

On another count, he was charged with accepting RM5,500 for the same purpose through a Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) at the Mergong branch Bank Rakyat, Tuanku Haminah Business Centre, Mergong here at 1.03pm on July 26, 2013.

The charges were framed under Section 6(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Murtazadi sentenced him to eight years’ jail and RM40,000 fine, in default a year’s jail, on the first count, and six years’ jail and RM30,000 fine, in default a year’s jail, for the second charge, with the jail sentenced to be served concurrently from today.

Deputy public prosecutor Tan Sew Ping, from the MACC, prosecuted, while Shamsul Shahrul was unrepresented. — Bernama



