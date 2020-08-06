Covid-19: Sabah tightens SOP as cases increase

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the Sabah State Health Department report showed that the cumulative number of positive Covid-19 cases on July 25 was 384 and increased to 402 cases on August 4. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 6 ― Sabah has decided to tighten standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) to control the spread of Covid-19 following the rise in the number of cases in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the Sabah State Health Department report showed that the cumulative number of positive Covid-19 cases on July 25 was 384 and increased to 402 cases on August 4, that is an increase of 18 cases.

Mohd Shafie said the number of positive Covid-19 cases being treated in hospitals across the state during this period increased fourfold, from four cases to 16 cases.

“The state government views seriously the increase in positive cases and is worried that the pandemic will get worse if control measures are not tightened.

“Hence, the authorities need to step up enforcement of SOPs, besides requiring the people to wear face masks in public places and regularly washing their hands with water and soap and using hand sanitisers and to practice physical distancing,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shafie said operators of business premises also need to limit the number of customers at a time and this depends on the size of the premises and must ensure separate entrances and exits, besides getting their temperatures recorded.

He said, the number of people at social and official events should also be limited to 150 people for a maximum period of three hours and food must be pre-packed or served by a waiter with the owner or operator of the premises performing the sanitation process often.

“The state government has urged the authorities to extend random testing for Covid-19 and not focusing only on certain high-risk groups.

“If necessary, Covid-19 screening test should be reinforced at all entry points be it air, land or sea,” he said, reminding Sabahans to avoid all unnecessary travel and outdoor activities. ― Bernama