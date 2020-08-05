Minister: Govt finding ways to improve banking facilities in Sarawak

Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says the Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Ministry via the Bank Rakyat agency in Sarawak is finding ways to improve banking facilities in the state including in Sungai Asap and Belaga areas. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Ministry via the Bank Rakyat agency in Sarawak is finding ways to improve banking facilities in the state including in Sungai Asap and Belaga areas.

Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the banking facilities included mobile banking services and the appointment of bank agents.

“Services provided by the mobile bank include opening a transaction account for Tabung Haji savings account, internet banking registration, local bill payment, remittance services, Ar Rahnu on wheel and financing repayment.

“With this local residents can gain access to financial services more easily. At the same time, Bank Rakyat will implement digitalisation until the end of 2021 to provide advanced, efficient and better overall services to the people,” he said at a oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat here, today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong (GPS-Hulu Rajang) who wanted to know if the ministry planned to set up banking facilities such as BSN and Bank Rakyat in Sungai Asap and Belaga.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said, RM240,000 had been allocated to upgrade and repair eight Community Development Department (Kemas) buildings in the Sipitang parliamentary constituency.

He was replying to a question from Yamani Hafez Musa (Bersatu-Sipitang) regarding measures and efforts taken to repair the Kemas buildings in Sipitang district which were in poor condition. ― Bernama