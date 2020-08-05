In court, key witness says never received receipts from BN or Umno for RM6.5m ‘political donations’ given to Rosmah

Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd's managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 5, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — One of the key witnesses in the ongoing corruption trial of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor confirmed that cash in the millions was delivered to her home in Taman Duta as payment to get approval for the controversial RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.

Saidi Abang Samsudin, who is Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd's managing director, told the High Court today that he had withdrawn a total of RM1.5 million and placed them in two duffle bags and delivered the money to Rosmah’s home on September 7, 2017.

He also confirmed that this was the second amount of money sent to Rosmah, as in December 2016, he had filled two more duffle bags with RM2.5 million each and passed them to Rosmah’s personal assistant Datuk Rizal Mansor at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

During cross-examination by prosecution lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, Saidi said despite handing over money to get a response from then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to expedite the project, he had yet to receive any official receipts for his contributions to Barisan Nasional (BN) nor Umno.

Sri Ram: According to you, you had two meetings with the accused (Rosmah). At the first meeting, when you offered political donations, did the accused ask you to leave the house while refusing the donations?

Saidi: No, she just smiled and called Rizal to arrange everything with Tan Sri Desmond Lim.

Sri Ram: Until today, you say it’s political donations. Until today, have you received any receipts from BN and Umno acknowledging the RM6.5 million as donations?

Saidi: No, I haven’t.

Sri Ram: At the second meeting, when you delivered RM1.5 million, the money was in bags, you gave evidence to that just now. After you left the bank and informed the accused you brought the money for her, did she ask you to take the bags and leave the house?

Saidi: No, the accused just said, “Hmm” like that and that was it.

Rosmah is accused of asking for 15 per cent of the total cost of the solar hybrid project which would have amounted to RM187.5 million.

She conducted all her dealings through Rizal and Saidi told the court that Rizal was also set to make millions from the deal.

“According to the agreement between me, my partner in Jepak, Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah and Rizal was that we would pay Rosmah the 15 per cent in stages until we hit the RM187.5 million mark,” said Saidi.

“This agreement was reached before June 2016.

“I then also offered Rizal his share of RM20 million. This figure was decided by Rizal.”

Apart from that, Saidi confirmed everything leading up to this day including the various meetings and the difficulties faced in getting approval for the project from various agencies.

He also told the court that Rizal, Rayyan and himself were at Rosmah’s house in Taman Duta where Saidi’s driver Shamsul Rizal Sharbini had carried two duffle bags filled with RM1.5 million and placed them beside the sofa in her house when they went to meet her the second time.

Besides that, Saidi also told the court how Rayyan, lawyer Lawrence Tee, who worked for Tan Sri Desmond Lim, and himself worked out a plan to use a Taiwanese company with the word “Lucky” in it to legalise the money they were supposed to pay Rosmah.

“Rizal told us to meet Desmond Lim at his office and Lawrence was there as well. Desmond told us to deal with Lawrence from then on and the meeting finished in five minutes.

“On that same day, Lawrence suggested we legalise the sum we were to pay Rosmah by using an offshore company in Taiwan with the word “Lucky” in it. I cannot recall its full name,” said Saidi.

“According to the agreement we drew up, Lucky would provide Jepak with consultancy services in exchange for 10 per cent of the total sum of the project which was RM1.25 billion until it reaches RM125 million.

“Up till today, we have not received any consultancy services from this Taiwanese company nor have they helped us obtain the project from the Education Ministry. But Rizal told us this move was necessary in order to legalise the money we were to give Rosmah,” added the 61-year-old.

In this trial, Rosmah is facing several charges, including allegedly receiving a RM5 million bribe and a RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s Saidi on the dates of December 20, 2016 and September 7, 2017, in exchange for helping the company get the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.

The trial before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan resumes tomorrow.