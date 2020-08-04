Perikatan government may review directive to halt Lynas research on waste for fertiliser

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Perikatan Nasional government may review the directive to halt all research and development plans related to waste produced by Lynas Corporation’s rare earth mining, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin told Parliament today.

The planned review follows the discovery of Condisoil, a type of soil fertiliser developed from water leach purification and magnesium rich synthetic gypsum (MRSG).

Local researchers found soil mixed with Condisoil helps to increase yield exponentially, the Rembau MP said, citing a study from the Malaysian Agricultural Research Development Institute and Universiti Pertanian Malaysia (UPM).

The previous Pakatan Harapan government directed all RnD related to WLP to stop pending the construction of a permanent disposal facility amid continued debate over the environmental harm rare earth mining posed to the environment.

The PDF was part of requirements set by the government to allow Lynas Corp to continue operating here.

