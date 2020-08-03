Sarawak Land Authority: Palm oil fruit theft expected to occur more frequently with rising price of crude palm oil

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Kuala Selangor January 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Aug 3 — With the rising price of crude palm oil (CPO), the theft of palm oil fruit is expected to happen more often, said Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra).

In a statement today, it said that six residents of a longhouse in Undop, Sri Aman were arrested for stealing oil palm fruit at the Salcra San Ugol Sri Aman oil palm plantation on the morning of August 2.

“Also seized were a four-wheel drive vehicle, several bunches of oil palm fruit and harvesting equipment,” it said.

According to Salcra, the arrest was made by a team of police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sri Aman District Police headquarters and assisted by Salcra auxiliary police.

It shared that the police had conducted a raid after receiving information from residents of the longhouse, who are also Salcra participants. — Borneo Post