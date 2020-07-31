Covid-19: It’s physical distancing now, not social distancing, MOH tells Malaysians

Students practice social distancing at SMK Anderson in Ipoh June 24, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Health Ministry (MOH) today announced that the term social distancing used in the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has now been changed to physical distancing.

The use of the new term refers to the public observing a one-metre distance from each other in new habits.

“The term social distancing has now been replaced by physical distancing,” the MOH said via Twitter.

In addition, the public must also comply with the conditions set under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Those in the high-risk categories such as children, infants, the elderly and the disabled need to be protected and individuals who feel unwell and show symptoms (of Covid-19) are urgently required to undergo a health examination.

As of yesterday, there were eight new Covid-19 cases reported, bringing the infection tally in the country to 8,964 cases and the number of active cases to 223. — Bernama