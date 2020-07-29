PLUS issues travel time advisory for Aidiladha

PLUS urged motorists from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor heading towards Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak and Johor to enter the highway before 9am. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) has issued a Travel Time Advisory (TTA) for expressway users travelling for the Aidiladha celebration from today until August 3 to reduce congestion with the expected increase in traffic volume.

PLUS, in a statement issued today, urged motorists from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor heading towards Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak and Johor to enter the highway before 9am.

“Motorists heading to other destinations are advised to get into the highway after 2pm from today until tomorrow.

“For the return trip to Kuala Lumpur, PLUS advises its customers to enter the expressway before 9 am from August 1 to 3,” it said.

PLUS will also close the reload lanes at toll plazas to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 to its customers and customer service assistants.

Therefore, PLUS advises its customers to ensure they have sufficient balance in their Touch‘n Go card.

Meanwhile, highway users are also advised to use the pre-order food service available at 16 selected R&R areas to maintain the social distancing in public places.

At the same time, PLUS will also temporarily halt highway maintenance and repair works from today until August 3 and would make available crane and tow truck services at 14 strategic locations on the highway to help travellers enjoy a safe, smooth and comfortable journey. ― Bernama