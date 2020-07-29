JPJ expects 100,000 vehicles to enter Kelantan during Aidiladha

JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf (centre) during the Ops Patuh operation at the Lembah Sireh bus terminal in Kota Baru July 29, 2020. -- Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 29 — About 100,000 vehicles are expected to enter Kelantan in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration on Friday, said Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf.

He said to cope with this 50 per cent increase in traffic volume, the JPJ would be conducting the Ops Patuh from July 28 to August 3, involving 120 personnel.

There would be no roadblocks but JPJ officers would be placed at accident-prone areas to monitor the situation, he told reporters when conducting the Ops Patuh at the Lembah Sireh bus terminal here today.

“However, this does not mean we will not conduct enforcement. Action will still be taken against offenders, including for not wearing seat belts, jumping the red light, using the phone while driving and driving on the emergency lane,” he added.

He said that since yesterday, 134 offences had been detected and 121 notices involving compound fines of RM27,340 had been issued.

“The most common were technical offences, and we want the public to make sure their vehicles are in good condition and comply with JPJ’s requirements if they do not want to be fined,” he said. — Bernama