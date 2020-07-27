Construction work ongoing at ECRL’s Section B line, Dewan Rakyat told

An aerial view of the ECRL construction site in Dungun, Terengganu July 25, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Construction work for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is currently ongoing with works focused on specific construction at Section B Line from Dungun, Terengganu to Mentakab in Pahang.

In a written reply to a question from Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh (BN-Besut), the Transport Ministry said the construction work comprised tunnel construction and boring works at the tunnels in Dungun, Paka and Kuantan.

“Initial works at other tunnels have also started such as at Gambang tunnel, Sri Jaya tunnel, Gedung Siam tunnel, and Paya Pasir tunnel, all located in Pahang,” it said.

For 2020, it is estimated that work at 101 locations will start on the stretch of Section A and Section B line.

The ministry said for Section C, which starts from the line in Mentakab, Pahang to Port Klang, Selangor, the government is in the process of finalising the line.

“As of June 2020, the progress of the ECRL project is at 16 per cent, taking into account the initial and pre-construction works which cover design works and procurement.

“Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL), as the owner of the ECRL project, has obtained the rail scheme approval for Section A line from Kota Bharu, Kelantan to Dungun, Terengganu on May 14, 2020.

“Besides that, the Environmental Impact Assessment was received on March 13, 2020, while the Heritage Impact Assessment was obtained on March 12, 2020 for this line,” said the ministry.

The ministry also announced that the ECRL project line will pass through the Federal Land Development Authority's (Felda) land.

For Section A line (Kota Bharu-Dungun), a total of 210 Felda land lots have been identified in Terengganu and the areas involved are Felda Selasih, Felda Chalok and Felda Chalok West.

For Section B line (Dungun-Mentakab), 125 lots have been identified and the areas involved are Felda Sg Panching East, Felda Sg Panching South, Felda Lepar Hilir 2, Felda Lepar Hilir 3 and Felda Lepar Hilir 8.

Meanwhile, for Section C line (Mentakab-Port Klang), a total of 166 Felda land lots are involved under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act 1960 (Amendments 2016) spanning Pahang and Negri Sembilan at Felda Kemasul, Felda Chemomoi and Felda Titi.

The ministry said discussions with Felda by MRL was held on Feb 27, 2020 to finalise the Felda land lots and areas involved under the Land Acquisition Act 1960 (Amendments 2016).

The ECRL project is expected to be fully completed in December 2026, it added. — Bernama