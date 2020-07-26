Two lawyers say representing arrested Bangladeshi interviewee from Al Jazeera documentary

Sumitha and Selvaraja said they will meet Md Rayhan at Bukit Aman on Monday, 27 July 2020, at 2pm. — Picture by Yap Tzu Ging

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Lawyers Sumitha Shaanthinni Kishna and Selvaraja Chinniah said they have been named as the legal representatives of Bangladesh national Md Rayhan Kabir, who was arrested after appearing on an Al Jazeera documentary here.

The lawyers from separate firms told the media last night that they have also notified the Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysia Police of their appointment.

“In our letter, we have sought a date to meet our client. We will be at Bukit Aman on Monday, 27 July 2020, at 2pm, to meet our client,” the two said in a brief press statement.

Md Rayhan was featured in the Al Jazeera documentary Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown that alleged the mistreatment of migrants by Malaysian authorities during the movement control order.

His work permit was revoked after the programme aired on July 3.

The Immigration Department subsequently issued a wanted notice for the Bangladeshi on July 7, in which it said he was wanted for investigations under the Immigration Act.

It confirmed on Friday that its officers detained Rayhan after locating him at an unnamed condominium complex here.

Al Jazeera is also under investigation over the documentary.